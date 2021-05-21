Details of undertakings received from OCR and a Letter of Concern from the Chief Regulator.

Documents

OCR Letter of Concern - 5 November 2019

OCR Undertaking - 5 November 2019

OCR Undertaking - 12 July 2019

Details

OCR has admitted that it failed to ensure that its reviews of marking, in relation to GCSE and GCE qualifications in 2017 and 2018, were conducted only by persons with no prior involvement in marking the assessment under review. This failure affected 286 reviews of marking (126 reviews in June 2017 and 160 reviews in June 2018).

In July 2019, OCR provided an Undertaking to Ofqual in which it committed to securing compliance with the Conditions for the 2019 summer series and to mitigating the possibility of Adverse Effects should it be unable to comply. In November 2019, OCR provided a further Undertaking to Ofqual in which it agreed to pay compensation totalling £14,674.25 in the form of credit notes to affected Centres. This includes Centres that would not have paid fees for reviews that resulted in a grade change, in acknowledgement of the fact that OCR did not meet their reasonable expectations.

Ofqual’s Chief Regulator has issued a Letter of Concern to OCR in respect of this matter, which has been published along with the two Undertakings.

The undertakings have now been closed.

