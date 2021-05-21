Letters to devolved areas outlining adult education budget (AEB) and level 3 adult offer funding for 2021 to 2022 financial year.

Documents

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 239KB, 4 pages

Greater London Authority S39a adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 195KB, 3 pages

Greater Manchester Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 239KB, 4 pages

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 238KB, 4 pages

North of Tyne Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 238KB, 4 pages

Sheffield City Region Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 235KB, 4 pages

Tees Valley Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 239KB, 4 pages

West of England Mayoral Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 239KB, 4 pages

West Midlands Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 239KB, 4 pages

West Yorkshire Combined Authority S31 adult education budget for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 235KB, 4 pages

Greater London Authority ring fenced S39a level 3 adult offer funding for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 309KB, 7 pages

Mayoral combined authorities ring fenced S31 level 3 adult offer funding for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 265KB, 8 pages

Details

These grant determination letters confirm the amount of funding for 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022. They cover the adult education budget (AEB) grant payments (non-ring fenced) and level 3 adult offer (ring-fenced) funding.

The funding is transferred from the department to local authorities under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003 and section 39a of the Great London Authority Act 1999.

The following specified Mayoral Combined Authorities and the Mayor of London, acting where appropriate through the Greater London Authority (GLA), are responsible for administrating the AEB in their devolved area:

  • Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
  • Greater Manchester
  • Greater London
  • Liverpool City Region
  • North of Tyne
  • Sheffield City Region
  • Tees Valley
  • West of England
  • West Midlands
  • West Yorkshire

The following information is also available:

Evaluation of the alternative provision innovation fund
Resources
An independent evaluation of the alternative provision innovation fund
Wood Review of multi-agency safeguarding arrangements
Resources
Report on the implementation of new multi-agency arrangements to safeg
Placing children for â€˜welfareâ€™ and â€˜justiceâ€™ reasons together in secure childrenâ€™s homes
Resources
Research report considering whether the practice of placing children t

Published 21 May 2021