Report on research into responsibility-based models of decision-making, funding and commissioning for alternative provision.

Responsibility-based models of decision-making and commissioning for alternative provision

This research, undertaken in autumn term 2019, builds on findings from the 2018 Alternative provision market analysis.

It explores the different approaches local areas have taken to develop systems of decision-making, funding and commissioning of alternative provision (AP) based on responsibility for pupils placed in AP and to explore how they work in practice.

Published 21 May 2021