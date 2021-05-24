Experimental statistics from the Student COVID-19 Insights Survey (SCIS) in England. Includes information on the behaviours, plans, opinions and well-being of higher education students in the context of guidance on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Coronavirus and higher education students: England, 4 May to 12 May 2021

Published 24 May 2021