How further education providers can apply.

About TTF

Taking Teaching Further (TTF) is a programme that supports further education (FE) providers to recruit experienced professionals from industry and business into FE teaching roles, covering the costs for new recruits to undertake training while they work at the FE provider.

It is delivered on behalf of the Department for Education by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF).Having a sufficient number of high-quality FE teachers is crucial for DfE’s vision to provide world-class education, training and care for everyone, whatever their background.

The Skills for Jobs white paper confirmed our continued commitment to the programme and 550 places have been made available for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

Who can apply

TTF is open to all FE providers with 2 routes available:

  • Route 1 is open to FE colleges, sixth form colleges and specialist designated institutions in England
  • Route 2 is open to all independent training providers, employer led providers, third sector training providers, local authority providers, and adult and community learning providers

How to apply

Use the online registration form for Route 1 or Route 2 and follow the relevant programme guidance.

Further information

Further information is available on the ETF website.

