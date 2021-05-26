Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 26 May 2021

ESFA Update academies: 26 May 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 26 May 2021

How ESFA maintains oversight of Independent Training Providers (ITPs)
Guidance for ITPs explaining how the Education and Skills Funding Agen
Taking Teaching Further programme
How further education providers can apply to the Taking Teaching Further programme.
Items for further education

Actionsurvey to review the funding rates for high cost and high value provision
Reminderyear-end forecast funding claim for 2020 to 2021
ReminderNon-procured apprenticeship carry-in allocations for 2021 to 2022
Informationoversight of ITPs operational guidance
Informationupdated college financial benchmarking tool and college accounts dataset
Informationpublication of a new roadmap to support employers on their road to a quality apprenticeship
Informationregister of apprenticeship training providers refresh application
Informationupdates on traineeships employer incentives extension to July 2022
Information:the apprenticeship technical funding guide has been updated
InformationESFA advanced learner loans funding and performance management rules 2021 to 2022
Informationlocal authority high needs funding: 2021 to 2022 operational guide survey
Informationimportant update from Get help with technology
Informationwebinar for training providers and Intermediary organisations
Informationapprenticeships standards versioning – new Revisions Status Report
Informationnew window set to open for employer directory applications
InformationOfqual guidance for centres and students on the awarding process this year
Informationflexible apprenticeships in Health and Social Care manual
Information2021 to 2022 post-16 subcontracting funding rules

Items for academies

Actionransomware infections in MATs
ActionBusiness rates: call for academies to submit historic claims for unclaimed years
Remindermaking significant changes to an existing academy
Informationthird payment of the catch-up premium
Informationschool capacity survey 2021
Informationwebinars for RPA members
Informationapproved frameworks webinars
InformationBehaviour Hubs programme open for applications
Informationnew regulations on school sessions for academic year 2021 to 2022

Items for local authorities

Reminderyear-end forecast funding claim for 2020 to 2021 
InformationBehaviour Hubs programme open for applications
Published 26 May 2021