T Level industry placements employer guide

T Level industry placements employer guide (web accessible)

This guide is for employers who are interested in hosting T Level industry placements.

It is a condensed version of the T Level industry placement delivery guidance, which outlines the roles and responsibilities for employers and providers in delivering high quality industry placements.

Published 27 May 2021