Number of provisional entries by age group and subject for GCSEs, AS and A levels in England for the summer 2021 exam series.

Documents

Provisional entries for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2021 exam series

Ref: Ofqual/21/6798/1 HTML

Background information for provisional entries for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2021 exam series

Ref: Ofqual/21/6798/2 HTML

Data tables for provisional Entries for GCSE, AS and A level: Summer 2021 exam series

Ref: Ofqual/21/6798/3 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 45.3KB

Pre-release for provisional entries for GCSE, AS and A level Summer 2021 exam series

HTML

Details

The main trends in provisional entries for GCSE and GCE (AS and A level) for the summer 2021 series are:

  • Overall, GCSE entries remain stable (approximately 5.3m) this year (increasing by 0.4%), though an increase in entries from year 11 students masks decreases in entries from candidates in other year groups.
  • There are small increases in the proportion of entries for the higher tier in most tiered GCSEs.
  • A level entries for the summer 2021 increased by 3% (756,230 in 2021 compared to 731,855 in 2020) overall.
  • The overall entry for AS in summer 2021 decreased by 33% (58,300 in 2021 compared to 86,970 in 2020).

Published 27 May 2021