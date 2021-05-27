Findings from research on the complete curriculum programme pilot, and on use of curriculum programmes to deliver remote education.

Documents

The curriculum programme pilot: research report May 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-260-1, DFE- RR1128PDF, 868KB, 130 pages

Using complete curriculum programmes for remote education: research report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-259-5, DFE-RR1129PDF, 246KB, 17 pages

Details

The first report describes findings of research on the implementation, benefits and perceived impact of the complete curriculum programme pilot, and how they could be effectively shared across a wide range of schools. The research aimed to investigate:

  • pedagogical fidelity in how complete curriculum programmes are taught in participating schools and what factors affect this
  • which implementation models for complete curriculum programmes work best, in which contexts and identify any barriers to implementation
  • how useful teachers find the curriculum programme materials and the reasons for this
  • how teachers perceive the current and future implications for both teacher workload, and pupil progress and engagement

The second report describes findings of small-scale research on how these programmes were used when schools were shut to most pupils as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown between March and June 2020. The research was designed to explore and understand:

  • the process of preparing for school closures and how complete curriculum programmes translated to the remote education space
  • ways in which the programmes were useful or inhibitive to remote learning
  • pedagogical fidelity of the programmes when used for remote education
  • support and guidance to enable teachers to use the programmes effectively for remote education
  • impact on workload
  • any barriers or challenges of using programmes remotely and improvements that could be made

The findings from the first stage of research are available from the curriculum programme pilot: early findings interim report.

Regulatory actions against City and Guilds
Resources
Details of a Notice of Intention to accept a Settlement Proposal from
Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2020
Resources
Absence statistics on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthoris
Children accommodated in secure children's homes: 31 March 2021
Resources
Statistics on approved placements by type, gender, age, ethnicity and

Published 27 May 2021