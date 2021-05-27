Qualitative research into how early adopter schools prepared for statutory relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) requirements.

RSHE: school practice in early adopter schools research report

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-255-7 , DFE- RR1130PDF, 588KB, 47 pages

Research into how schools were developing their existing physical, social, health and economic (PSHE) education to prepare for statutory relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) requirements, which came into force in September 2020.

Findings from in-depth structured telephone interviews in autumn 2019, with PSHE leads from 30 schools, sampled from the DfE’s group of 1,500 self-identified early adopter schools. The research findings cover:

  • different models for teaching PSHE, and the early development of RSHE
  • school practices in PSHE education and approaches to RSHE topics
  • challenges in PSHE education and the factors to overcome them
Published 27 May 2021