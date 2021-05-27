Absence statistics on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthorised absence in state-funded schools.

Documents

Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/pupil-absence-in-schools-in-england-autumn-term

Details

This presents absence statistics relating to the 2020 to 2021 autumn term only.

It provides information on the levels of overall, authorised and unauthorised absence in:

  • state-funded primary schools
  • state-funded secondary schools
  • state-funded special schools

It includes information on:

  • reasons for absence
  • persistent absence
  • absence information for pupil referral units
  • not attending in circumstances related to coronavirus (COVID-19)

The release uses pupil-level absence data that we collect in the school census.

RSHE: school practice in early adopter schools
Resources
Qualitative research into how early adopter schools prepared for statu
Regulatory actions against City and Guilds
Resources
Details of a Notice of Intention to accept a Settlement Proposal from
Children accommodated in secure children's homes: 31 March 2021
Resources
Statistics on approved placements by type, gender, age, ethnicity and

Published 27 May 2021