Statistics on approved placements by type, gender, age, ethnicity and length of stay.

Documents

Children accommodated in secure children's homes: 31 March 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/children-accommodated-in-secure-childrens-homes/2021

Details

This statistical release gives statistics on children accommodated in secure children’s homes at 31 March 2021 and includes data from England and Wales. This release includes information on the number of approved places and children accommodated by:

  • gender
  • age
  • length of stay
  • type of placement
  • ethnicity

Looked-after children statistics team

Looked-after children statistics team

Published 27 May 2021