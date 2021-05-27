Summary

We're seeking views on a revised version of the Building Bulletin 100 design guide for fire safety in schools.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

Building Bulletin 100 is a design guide for fire safety in schools.

The revised guide is based on the feedback we received from the technical review of the guide. It contains updated and expanded advice on:

  • compliance with Building Regulations Part B (Fire Safety)
  • school-specific fire risks
  • property protection
  • fire safety management

It also covers boarding accommodation for the first time.

Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2021
Resources
Completed RFCs that we'll make to the CBDS during 2021, including deta
Student Loans Company appoints new Executive Director, Operations
Resources
Chris Larmer appointed as Executive Director, Operations at the Studen
Review of Building Bulletin 100: design for fire safety in schools
Resources
This consultation has concludedDownload the full outcomeTechnical revi

Published 27 May 2021