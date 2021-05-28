This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Consultation decisions: Amending the 'Taking regulatory action' policy

Ref: Ofqual/21/6797HTML

Consultation decisions: Amending the 'Taking regulatory action' policy

Ref: Ofqual/21/6797PDF, 311KB, 10 pages

Detail of outcome

We have decided to implement all of the changes about which we consulted. We will publish a new version of the Taking Regulatory Action policy (the TRA policy) which:

  • is titled ‘Supporting Compliance and Taking Regulatory Action’
  • explains that we will usually record instances of non-compliance even where we decide to take no further action and that we will retain these records
  • explains that we might issue a rebuke in appropriate cases
  • explains that we will often allow only a short period for representations where we propose to give a direction
  • explains that, where we have the power to recover our costs, we will do so whenever we consider it is proportionate
  • explains that we might notify awarding organisations when we have concerns about a centre

We have also decided that we should explain in the TRA policy that we might decide to develop an approach to using fixed monetary penalties.

Please note publication of this consultation decision was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the need for us to consult on the exceptional arrangements for 2020 and 2021. We are now consulting with awarding organisations on the new version of the TRA policy before it is published.

Detail of feedback received

We received 30 responses to the consultation. 24 of those responses were from awarding organisations, 3 were from representative bodies and 3 were from members of the public.

Original consultation

Summary

Updating our approach to intervening when things go wrong.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

We are proposing amendments to our policy Taking Regulatory Action (the TRA policy) which explains how we use our powers to take regulatory action in respect of awarding organisations. The proposed amendments are to bring the policy up to date, to reflect our regulatory strategy and how we use our powers in practice. The policy was first published in 2011 and was revised in 2012.

We are proposing changes which:

  • explain developments in our approach to managing non-compliance including new types of action in less serious cases
  • explain developments in our approach to supporting awarding organisations to remain in compliance, including proposals about how we might notify awarding organisations where we have concerns about a school, college or training provider
  • remove the £10,000 lower threshold on recovering our costs where we take regulatory action

Documents

Amending the Taking Regulatory Action policy

Ref: Ofqual/19/6550/1PDF, 794KB, 23 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Published 8 October 2019
Last updated 28 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Consultation decisions on amending the Taking Regulatory Action policy.

  2. First published.

    Buckton Vale Primary School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Buckton
    Post-16 education and labour market activities, pathways and outcomes (LEO)
    Resources
    Analysis of post-16 education and labour market activities and outcome
    Qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    Explains how qualification achievement rates are calculated.DocumentsQ