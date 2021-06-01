Fees and expenses paid to Low Pay Commissioners between April 2020 and March 2021.

Low Pay Commissioners' fees and expenses, April 2020 to March 2021

Low Pay Commissioners can claim travel and subsistence expenses for attending any meetings and regional visits. These expenses include mileage, food and hotel accommodation.

Additionally, Commissioners can claim fees for attending any meetings in relation to Low Pay Commission business.

Published 1 June 2021