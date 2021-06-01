Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Peter Gittins

PDF, 181KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Peter Gittins

Teacher reference number: 7676134

Teacher’s date of birth: 13 March 1947

Location teacher worked: Herefordshire, West Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 21 May 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Peter Gittins, formerly employed in Herefordshire, West Midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Parsonage Farm Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Parsona
Teaching school hubs
Resources
Teaching school hubs will be school-led centres of excellence for teac
Summer schools programme
Resources
Details of the summer schools programme for secondary schools includin

Published 1 June 2021