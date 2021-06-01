Information about how to make a claim for additional pupil premium funding.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) no recourse to public funds: free school meals guidance

Read the guidance to understand how to complete the no recourse to public funds, free school meals additional pupil premium claim form.

The deadline to submit your claim is 17:00 on 30 June 2021.

You can read more guidance for schools and local authorities on school meals arrangements during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Published 1 June 2021