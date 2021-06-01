The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Parsonage Farm Primary School.

VAR2140: Parsonage Farm Primary School

PDF, 147KB, 5 pages

Decision reference: VAR2140

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangement – approve

School type: community

School phase: primary

Local authority: London Borough of Havering

Admission authority: local authority

Published 1 June 2021