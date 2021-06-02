Specifications for software suppliers developing school summary reports for the school censuses in autumn 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022.

Documents

Summary report technical specification: autumn

PDF, 509KB, 55 pages

Summary report technical specification: spring

PDF, 487KB, 47 pages

Summary report technical specification: summer

PDF, 376KB, 36 pages

Details

These documents are for suppliers developing software for school management information systems (MIS).

They explain what information software suppliers should include in school summary reports for the school census. Schools can then use the reports to check the accuracy of their termly school census data before sending it to their local authority or to us.

More guidance on submitting data for the school census is available.

Published 2 June 2021