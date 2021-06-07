A review of research into factors that can affect the quality of education in languages.

Curriculum research review series: languages

This review explores the literature relating to the field of foreign languages education. Its purpose is to identify factors that contribute to high-quality school languages curriculums, assessment, pedagogy and systems. We will use this understanding of subject quality to examine how languages are taught in England’s schools.

Find out more about the principles behind Ofsted’s research reviews and subject reports.

Published 7 June 2021