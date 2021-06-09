On June 7, the Embassy representatives visited Zehin Yoly education centre and had pleasure to take part in the World Environment Day event.

On June 7, as part of the celebrations to mark World Environment Day, the British Embassy Ashgabat representatives visited Zehin Yoly education centre and had pleasure to take part in the event organised by the centre’s students.

At the beginning, the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires John Hamilton was given the floor. Mr Hamilton talked about current climate change problems and gave examples of the ways of avoiding further planet destruction.

Mr Hamilton also presented a Climate Change book written by Prince Charles that was distributed to the students at the end.

Students of the education centre gave presentations on climate change and played an interesting sketch about importance of saving water, planting more tree, saving electricity and prevent plastic pollution.

Earlier on, the education centre organised a contest on the best drawing picture on climate change impacts and solutions. Three best pictures were selected and the winners received their prizes from the British Embassy.The event finished with a Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song” that was well performed by one of the students.

