Data for UK higher education providers on their interaction with business and the community.

Higher education provider business and community interaction data UK: 2019 to 2020

https://www.hesa.ac.uk/data-and-analysis/business-community

The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes data on how higher education (HE) providers interacted with business and the wider community during the 2019 to 2020 academic year. This includes matters relating to:

  • business and community services
  • social, community and cultural engagement
  • intellectual property
  • regeneration and development
  • strategies, approaches and infrastructures

Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.

Published 10 June 2021