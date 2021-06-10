Statistics series providing information on student loan outlays, repayments and borrower activity.

This statistics publication provides statistics on loan outlays, repayments of loans and borrower activity for students studying in Higher Education (HE) and Further Education (FE) in the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU).

Student loans for higher and further education - UK comparison

Published 20 May 2019
Last updated 10 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Latest version of Student loans for higher and further education published.

  2. Added UK cross country comparison collection for publication 13/06/2019

  3. First published.

    Student Loans in Scotland: 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    Statistics of Scottish domiciled student loans borrowers and the chang
    Student Loans in Wales: 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    Statistics of Welsh domiciled student loans borrowers and the change i
    Further Education Sector Activity in Northern Ireland by Local Government District:- 2015/16 to 2019/20
    Resources
    Statistical factsheet presenting analysis of Further Education sector

