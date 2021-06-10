Statistics of English domiciled student loans borrowers and the change in debt in the financial year.

Student Loans in England: Financial Year 2020-21

Student Loans in England: Financial Year 2020-21 - Tables

Student Loans in England: Financial Year 2020-21 - Pre-Release Access

Student Loans in England: Financial Year 2020-21

This publication provides statistics on loan outlays, repayments of loans and borrower activity for English domiciled students studying in Higher Education (HE) and Further Education (FE) in the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union (EU) students studying in England.

The figures cover Income Contingent Loans (ICR), which were introduced in 1998/99, for financial years up to and including 2020-21.

