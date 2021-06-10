A qualitative research study to understand the experiences of schools and colleges using assistive technology for assessment.

Documents

The use of assistive technologies for assessment

Ref: Ofqual/21/6794HTML

The use of assistive technologies for assessment

Ref: Ofqual/21/6794PDF, 534KB, 43 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This report describes a qualitative research study which Ofqual undertook in 2019 to improve our understanding of how Assistive Technology (AT) is being used in the assessment of general qualifications. We interviewed learners, teachers and special education needs coordinators (SENCos) about the AT which they use for assessment, whether they encounter any barriers to using it, and how they feel the use of AT impacts on their experience of assessment and their performance.

Ofqual continues to work with awarding organisations, teachers, learners and other stakeholders so that our regulatory approach does not present barriers to the use of AT in assessment while also minimising the risk of malpractice and maladministration. This work involved Ofqual directly engaging with teachers and students to better understand their experience of using AT in practice, illustrating some of the challenges and how they may be overcome.

Corporate report: Ofqual equalities report 2021
Resources
A summary of how we have fulfilled our duties in relation to equality,
Wellbeing for education recovery: grant determination letter
Resources
The 2021 to 2022 determination letter to local authorities for the wel
Ofqual equalities report 2021
Resources
A summary of how we have fulfilled our duties in relation to equality,

Published 10 June 2021