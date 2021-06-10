The 2021 to 2022 determination letter to local authorities for the wellbeing for education recovery grant.

Documents

Wellbeing for education recovery: grant determination letter for 2021 to 2022

PDF, 202KB, 11 pages

Wellbeing for education return: grant determination letter for 2020 to 2021

PDF, 178KB, 7 pages

Details

The wellbeing for education recovery project builds on the support put in place under the Wellbeing for Education Return Scheme in 2020 and aims to provide additional support to state-funded schools and colleges. This will enable education staff to promote and support the wellbeing and mental health of pupils and students during this recovery period.

The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.

The letter:

  • sets out payments for the current financial year, 2021 to 2022
  • includes supporting guidance outlining how we intend local authorities to use the funding

The letter for 2020 to 2021 is also available.

Published 12 August 2020
Last updated 10 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Wellbeing for education recovery: grant determination letter for 2021 to 2022'.

  2. First published.

    Corporate report: Ofqual equalities report 2021
    Resources
    A summary of how we have fulfilled our duties in relation to equality,
    Research: The use of assistive technologies for assessment
    Resources
    A qualitative research study to understand the experiences of schools
    Ofqual equalities report 2021
    Resources
    A summary of how we have fulfilled our duties in relation to equality,