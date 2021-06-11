Guidance for eligible Further Education Colleges, Higher Education Providers, independent training providers, and Institutes of Technology on applying to the higher technical education (HTE) provider growth fund

Guide to the higher technical education provider growth fund

Higher technical education provider growth fund application form

Common themes and advice for applying to the provider growth fund

This guidance is for eligible Further Education Colleges, Higher Education Providers, independent training providers, and Institutes of Technology who wish to apply to the provider growth fund.

The fund is to support capacity-building and readiness to deliver new approved Digital Higher Technical Qualifications from September 2022, and cycle 2 Digital, Construction, and Health and Science Higher Technical Qualification routes from September 2023.

Deadline to apply

Providers must submit applications by 11.59pm, Friday 9 July 2021, via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 11 June 2021