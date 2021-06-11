A list of resources to help early years settings, schools and 16 to 19 education providers support children and young people’s wellbeing and education recovery.

Information about the programmes and activities the Department for Education is funding to support education recovery and children and young people’s wellbeing.

It is for leaders and staff in:

  • early years settings
  • primary schools
  • secondary schools (including sixth forms)
  • providers of 16 to 19 education
  • special schools, special post-16 providers and alternative provision
  • infant, junior, middle, upper schools
Published 11 June 2021