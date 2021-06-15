Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Ambassador hosted a virtual event for those who were awarded Chevening Scholarships.

Chevening Scholrships have been available to international students since 1983

Every year, a number of Chevening Scholarships are awarded to students from Argentina with outstanding academic performance and leadership qualities, allowing them full funding to undertake postgraduate studies in universities in the UK.

Ambassador Mark Kent bid farewell to the group through a virtual meeting, in the aims of wishing a safe and successful trip to the scholarship holders. A face-to-face event is usually hosted, but due to COVID-19, the British Ambassador could not welcome the group of young Argentines at his Residence.

Applications to study during 2022-2023 will open from 3 August to 2 November 2021. Start planning your application at http://www.chevening.org/apply.

The 2020-2021 beneficiaries are:

  1. María Florencia Asef - LSE - Finance and Economics
  2. Ezequiel Darío Badgen - ICL - Physics
  3. Paulo Barbieri Kennedy - LSE - Public Policy
  4. María Barraco - Queen Mary - Human Rights Law
  5. Jonatan Beun - University of Warwick - Behavioural and Economic Science
  6. María Florencia Buccari - University of Nottingham - Economic Development and Policy Analysis
  7. Juan Ignacio Carranza Ferreyra - UCL - International Public Policy
  8. Gabriela Commatteo - King’s College - Master of Laws
  9. Bruno Ezequiel - LSE - International Social and Public Policy
  10. Mateo García Fuentes - Queen Mary - Commercial and Corporate Law
  11. Ricardo Horacio Gardey - University of Manchester - International Development: Development Management
  12. María Eugenia Lafforgue - University of Sussex - Governance, Development and Public Policy
  13. Pablo Mayo - University of Westminster - Energy and Environmental Change
  14. Tatiana Podliszewski Rubin - LSE - International Social and Public Policy
  15. María Elena Provensal - LSE - Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship
  16. Ailén Daniela Remelsky - Goldsmiths - Human Rights, Culture and Social Justice
  17. Martín Robles - UCL - Public Administration and Management
  18. Javier Val - University of Aberdeen - Energy Management
  19. Martín Verrier - King’s College - Intelligence and International Security
Published 15 June 2021