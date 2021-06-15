The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about St John the Baptist (Church of England) Primary School.

VAR2119: St John the Baptist (Church of England) Primary School

PDF, 124KB, 2 pages

Decision reference: VAR2119

Type of decision: variation to admission arrangements – approved

School type: voluntary aided

School phase: primary

Local authority: Lincolnshire County Council

Admission authority: governing board

Published 15 June 2021