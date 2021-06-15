How to report a change to your registration details if you are a Disability Confident employer.

Changes you must report

You need to tell us if any of your details change or you discover they are incorrect.

You must tell us about changes to your:

  • named contact
  • email address
  • telephone number
  • business name
  • business address and postcode

You must also tell us if your business has ceased trading.

When to report a change

You should report any changes to your details as soon as you can.

How to report a change

Report any changes in your details by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. using ‘Changes to my Disability Confident details’ in the subject line of the email.

Include details of what has changed. For example, your new telephone number or email address.

To help us trace your records, include in the email your:

  • Disability Confident reference number, if you know it (this begins with DCS0)
  • business name
  • postcode
