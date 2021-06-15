Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

No order made: Mr Christopher Harper

PDF, 263KB, 25 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Christopher Harper

Location teacher worked: Swindon, South West England

Date of professional conduct panel:5 and 6 May, 14 May and 1 June 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Christopher Harper, formerly employed in insert Swindon, South West England.

Teacher misconduct

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Published 15 June 2021