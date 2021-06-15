Information for providers of 16 to 19 funding and adult education and training services and traineeships on subcontracting ESFA funding.

Documents

Subcontracting funding rules for ESFA funded post-16 funding (excluding apprenticeships)

PDF, 354KB, 22 pages

Subcontracting funding rules for ESFA funded post-16 funding (excluding apprenticeships)

HTML

Details

Subcontracting requirements for post-16 ESFA funded provision for AEB, ESF and 16 to 19 funding have been removed from the main funding rules for funding year 2021 to 2022. The agency has published a single set of funding rules for ESFA funded post-16 funding (excluding apprenticeships) applicable to AEB, ESF and 16 to 19 funding streams.

For funding year 2021 to 2022 the Education and Skills (EDSK) funding agreements and contracts for services will also be updated and include a separate schedule that is specific to subcontracting. For apprenticeships, ahead of the 2021 to 2022 funding year, the agency will be publishing updated funding rules which will include the relevant subcontracting requirements. The apprenticeship agreements will be updated to reflect this.

Report changes to your Disability Confident details
Resources
How to report a change to your registration details if you are a Disab
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Christopher Harper
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Dr Michelle Meadows speech at City of London Schools Conference 2021
Resources
Ofqual's Executive Director for Strategy, Risk and Research spoke to t

Published 15 June 2021