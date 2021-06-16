How to seek written approval from the Education and Skills Funding Agency when subcontracting for the first time.

Documents

Subcontracting ESFA post-16 education and training for the first time

HTML

Details

Our subcontracting funding rules for 2021 to 2022 confirm that if a provider has not previously subcontracted provision we fund, they must get approval in writing before awarding a contract to a subcontractor. As part of this request for approval, you must obtain a report from an external auditor.

This guidance outlines the process and information we need from you to enable us to review your request to subcontract provision we fund for the first time.

Children and young people with SEND disproportionately affected by pandemic
Resources
Long-standing problems in the system of care for children and young pe
HMCI commentary: putting children and young people with SEND at the heart of our recovery plans
Resources
Amanda Spielman discusses the current challenges in the SEND system an
SEND: old issues, new issues, next steps
Resources
A report about the experiences of children and young people with SEND

Published 16 June 2021