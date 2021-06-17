Series of research investigating post-16 education and labour market activities and outcomes.

The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) brings together:

  • education data from the Department for Education (DfE)
  • employment, benefits and earnings data from:
    • the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
    • Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)

The research reports contain analysis based on different socioeconomic, demographic and education factors.

Key stage 1: administering the phonics screening check to year 2 pupils
Resources
This guidance is for schools administering the phonics screening check
Phonics screening check data collection 2021: guide
Resources
Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the 2021
Hitchin Girls' School
Resources
OSAs decision on the objection to the admission arrangements of Hitchi

Documents

Published 17 June 2021