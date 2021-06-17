Analysis of post-16 education and labour market activities and outcomes for children that were in care.

Documents

Research report: post-16 education and labour market activities and outcomes of looked-after children (LEO)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-269-4 , DFE-RR1137PDF, 380KB, 17 pages

Data tables: post-16 education and labour market activities and outcomes of looked-after children (LEO)

ODS, 52.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This research uses longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data to carry out analysis of over 2.5 million individuals doing their GCSEs between 2005 and 2009. The analysis specifically focuses on around 25,000 individuals that were looked after or were in care.

The technical report for education and labour market pathways of individuals (LEO) is also available.

Key stage 1: administering the phonics screening check to year 2 pupils
Resources
This guidance is for schools administering the phonics screening check
Phonics screening check data collection 2021: guide
Resources
Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the 2021
Hitchin Girls' School
Resources
OSAs decision on the objection to the admission arrangements of Hitchi

Published 17 June 2021