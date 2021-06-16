This guidance is for schools administering the phonics screening check to year 2 pupils during the second half of the 2021 autumn term.

Documents

Administering the phonics screening check to year 2 pupils in the 2021 autumn term

PDF, 234KB, 21 pages

Administering the phonics screening check to year 2 pupils in the 2021 autumn term

HTML

Details

Use this information to:

  • understand your statutory requirements relating to the phonics screening check
  • plan for the check
  • administer the check
  • submit your school’s check results

Schools can download past phonics screening check materials used in 2017, 2018 and 2019 from GOV.UK.

Guidance is available to support local authorities in completing and returning the 2021 phonics screening check data collection.

Published 7 September 2020
Last updated 16 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated for the 2021 autumn check.

  2. Amendments to clarify sections 3.1, 5.2 and 7.3

  3. First published.

    Education Secretary set improving pupil outcomes as top priority
    Resources
    Gavin Williamson spoke at the Festival of Education outlining the impo
    Phonics screening check data collection 2021: guide
    Resources
    Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the 2021
    Hitchin Girls' School
    Resources
    OSAs decision on the objection to the admission arrangements of Hitchi