Guide for local authorities to help them complete and return the 2021 phonics screening check data collection.

Autumn term 2021 phonics screening check data collection guide

PDF, 187KB, 12 pages

Details

This guide contains information for local authorities to help them collect and submit phonics screening check data collection returns from all maintained schools, academies, special schools and free schools in their regions.

It includes:

  • what schools are in the scope of the collection
  • what pupils are in the scope of the collection
  • what data needs to be submitted
  • a data collection timetable
  • data reporting formats
  • recording and reporting options

Read more guidance about submitting data for the autumn 2021 phonics screening check data collection.

Phonics teaches people to read by relating sounds with letters and words. The phonics screening check is designed to check whether pupils understand phonics to an appropriate standard.

Published 16 June 2021