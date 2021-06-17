Guidance for childminder agencies about the main activities carried out by inspectors. It also sets out the judgements that inspectors will make.

Childminder agencies: inspection guidance

Childminder information template

Summary of changes

This guidance sets out how we inspect childminder agencies, including Ofsted’s processes and evaluation criteria.

Agencies can also download a template for providing childminder information. Ofsted will ask for this information when we notify the agency of an inspection.

Published 11 January 2016
Last updated 17 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance and added childminder information template. See summary of changes for more information.

  2. First published.

