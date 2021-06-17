Single reference for all school workforce statistics based on staff working in publicly funded schools in England.

Documents

School workforce in England: November 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/school-workforce-in-england

Details

This publication sets out the:

  • numbers of, and full time equivalent (FTE) numbers of teachers and support staff in service
  • number of entrants to, and leavers from, teaching
  • teacher retention
  • teacher retirements
  • characteristics of teachers and support staff, including gender, age and ethnic group
  • teachers’ pay
  • teachers’ qualifications
  • curriculum taught by secondary school teachers
  • teacher vacancies
  • teacher sickness absence
  • pupil-to-teacher ratios

The release includes information at national, regional and local authority levels, and associated data files at school level.

Schools, pupils and their characteristics: January 2021
Resources
Statistics on pupils in schools in England as collected in the January
Identifying priority areas for raising school standards
Resources
Identifying local authority districts with the lowest proportions of p
Secondary and primary school applications and offers: 2021
Resources
Offers made to applicants for secondary and primary school places to s

Published 17 June 2021