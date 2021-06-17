Statistics on pupils in schools in England as collected in the January 2021 school census.

Documents

Schools, pupils and their characteristics: England 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/school-pupils-and-their-characteristics

Details

This release contains the latest statistics on school and pupil numbers and their characteristics, including:

  • age
  • gender
  • free school meals (FSM) eligibility
  • English as an additional language
  • ethnicity
  • information on school characteristics
  • information on class sizes

Infrastructure statistics team

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Ann Claytor 0370 000 2288

School workforce in England: November 2020
Resources
Single reference for all school workforce statistics based on staff wo
Identifying priority areas for raising school standards
Resources
Identifying local authority districts with the lowest proportions of p
Secondary and primary school applications and offers: 2021
Resources
Offers made to applicants for secondary and primary school places to s

Published 17 June 2021