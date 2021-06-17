Identifying local authority districts with the lowest proportions of pupils attending Ofsted good and outstanding schools.

Identifying priority areas for raising school standards

Proportion of pupils attending Ofsted good and outstanding schools by LAD

‘Identifying priority areas for raising school standards’ outlines the methodology and datasets used to identify those local authority districts (LADs) with the lowest proportions of pupils attending Ofsted good and outstanding schools.

‘Proportion of pupils attending Ofsted good and outstanding schools by LAD’ contains headcount and ratings data by LAD, including the final rankings by proportion of pupils attending Ofsted good and outstanding schools.

