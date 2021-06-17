Offers made to applicants for secondary and primary school places to start in September 2021, and the number and proportion which received preferred offers.

Secondary and primary school application and offers: 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/secondary-and-primary-school-applications-and-offers

The statistics show the number of applications to each local authority. They also show the number and proportion of offers based on whether a preferred offer was made and the level of that preference.

The underlying data includes:

  • the numbers and proportions by preference level and whether the offer was within or outside the home local authority
  • a time series for previous years
Published 17 June 2021