Her Majesty the Queen recognises Ghanaian volunteers with Commonwealth Points of Light Award in honour of their exceptional voluntary service improving access to digital education.

British High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker, presenting Points of Light award to Josephine and Martin

On 8 June 2021 in Accra British High Commissioner, Iain Walker awarded Josephine Marie Godwyll and Martin Bruce with a Commonwealth Points of Lights certificate on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Josephine and Martin are co-founders of ‘Young At Heart Ghana’, an initiative improving access to digital education for over 8,000 children and young people in rural and disadvantaged communities. Their mission is to provide solutions to the needs of children in Ghana with regards to their education in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The Young at Heart free ‘The Teacher App’ provides a range of home-learning modules for children aged 8 – 14. These modules focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as literacy and art. Participants receive module instructions and activities every week. The program also enables parents, who are having to act as teachers, to access a network of teachers and mentors who can provide extra support and answer questions.

After meeting with High Commissioner Iain Walker, Josephine Marie Godwyll and Martin Bruce said:

Technology has great potential in filling the gaps of knowledge and skills transfer. We are excited to lead a team of young innovators who are committed to creating solutions that unleash this potential.

We are grateful to Her Majesty The Queen and the British High Commission Ghana for this award - which further strengthens us on our journey as ‘Points of Light’ in our communities and beyond.

The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers from around the world – people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to create innovative solutions to social challenges.

British High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker said:

I will never fail to be inspired by the stories of the men, women and organisations who at the height of the global pandemic, pivoted away from their normal work and provided a life-line to some of the world’s most vulnerable.

As schools across Ghana were forced to close last year the Young at Heart team supported the work of the Ministry of Education to make sure that children continued to receive quality and vital education despite the restrictions and difficulties caused by COVID-19. It is an honour to meet Josephine and Martin in person to congratulate them on their success.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen, awards a Point of Light to inspirational volunteers from across the 54 Commonwealth nations.

Published 17 June 2021