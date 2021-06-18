Ofsted's Chief Inspector writes about the findings from the latest inspection of Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre, along with findings from recent visits.

Documents

Letter from Amanda Spielman to the Secretary of State for Justice about Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre

PDF, 205KB, 5 pages

Details

This letter was sent from Amanda Spielman to Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP and sets out the intention to invoke the urgent notification process for Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre.

It also provides a summary of findings from inspections and visits since February 2015.

Resources
Resources
Resources
Published 18 June 2021