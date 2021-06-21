Information to support providers declaring their subcontracting arrangements to ESFA.

Documents

Declaring subcontracting arrangements to ESFA

HTML

Details

Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) contracts and funding rules require ESFA funded post-16 providers to declare their subcontracting arrangements to us as a minimum twice a year. We introduced this approach to make sure we knew what our supply chain looked like at any point in time and to know the type and value of provision subcontracted.

This guidance supports providers with declaring their subcontracting arrangements.

Town planning assistant
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Legislation and Policy: The features of current town
Early intervention practitioner
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: relevant legislation, policies and procedures nationa
Closed consultation: Low Pay Commission consultation 2021
Resources
We are analysing your feedback Visit this page again soon to download

Published 21 June 2021