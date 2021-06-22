This document explains what the changes mean for people applying for a door supervisor or security guard licence.

Documents

Changes to SIA training: flowchart

PDF, 96.7KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

Details

In April 2021 we made some changes to the training you need to take before you can get a front line SIA licence. We will be making more changes in October 2021. This flowchart explains what these changes mean for people applying for a door supervisor or security guard licence.

You should also read Changes to the training you need for an SIA licence, which provides more detailed information.

Published 22 June 2021