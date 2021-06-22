Technical documents for the apprentice bulk upload facility for training providers to use in the apprenticeship service.

Documents

Apprenticeship service - Apprentice bulk upload specification for training providers version 3

PDF, 410KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship service - Apprentice bulk upload sample file version 2

View onlineDownload CSV 1013Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship service - Apprentice bulk upload specification for training providers version 4: effective 26 August 2021

PDF, 233KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeship service - Apprentice bulk upload sample file version 3: effective 26 August 2021

View onlineDownload CSV 1.05KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The apprenticeship service allows employers to create a digital account and use it to pay for apprenticeship training using funds from their apprenticeship levy.

The apprenticeship service holds details of an employer’s apprentices.

These details can be added individually or through a bulk upload process. The specification document and sample file contain details of the bulk upload facility available to training providers.

Published 24 February 2017
Last updated 22 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. New version of apprenticeship service - apprentice bulk upload specification - for training providers, with sample file, effective from 26 August 2021.

  2. New version of Apprenticeship service - apprentice bulk upload specification for training providers uploaded on 2 February 2018.

  3. New version of documents shown on the page uploaded on 6 April 2017.

  4. First published.

    Education Secretary outlines priorities on improving pupil outcomes
    Resources
    Speaking at the Festival of Education 2021, Gavin Williamson set out h
    Baroness Berridge speech to the Sixth Form Colleges Association
    Resources
    Minister for the School System addresses Sixth Form Colleges Associati
    Changes to SIA licence-linked training: flowchart
    Resources
    This document explains what the changes mean for people applying for a