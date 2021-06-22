The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council local authority schools.

Documents

ADA3769: Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

PDF, 139KB, 6 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3769

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - not upheld

School type: community

School phase: primary and secondary

Local authority: Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Admission authority: Local authority

Published 22 June 2021