Information for academies, sixth-form colleges and voluntary aided schools about the outcome of the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) 2021 to 2022.

Condition improvement fund: 2021 to 2022 outcome

Successful applications for CIF 2021 to 2022

The Department for Education (DfE) has published the Condition Improvement Fund 2021 to 2022 outcome. This will provide funding of almost £483m for 1,466 projects at 1,199 academies, sixth-form colleges and voluntary aided schools.

We have contacted all applicants to inform them of the outcome of their application. Further information, setting out next steps for applicants has been provided.

Contact

If you need further advice, contact us using the ESFA Enquiry form.

Published 23 June 2021